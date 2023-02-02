Azerbaijan returned lands that belonged to it, Russia’s Lavrov says

Azerbaijan returned lands that belonged to it, Russia’s Lavrov says

Azerbaijan returned the lands that belonged to it in the first place, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russia 24 TV channel, News.Az reports.

He noted that the history of the Karabakh war dates back decades, thus adding that for many years Armenia had held Azerbaijani lands under occupation.

"Russia offered numerous options that the previous Armenian leadership didn't take too well, wishing to keep Azerbaijan's territories under occupation,” Lavrov added.

News.Az