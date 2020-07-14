Azerbaijan reveals 543 news coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 543 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday.

Some 510 virus infected people have recovered and 6 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 25,113, with 16,150 recoveries and 319 deaths.

As many as 8,644 people are currently being received in specialized hospitals.

In the past 24 hours, 8,217 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests in the country has reached 584,466.

News.Az