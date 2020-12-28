Azerbaijan reveals data on COVID-19 infection rate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 52 percent of those infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan accounts for Baku city, Trend reports.

The districts of the low-lying zone of the country rank second (13.5 percent), the Absheron region (12.8 percent) rank third, the Ganja-Gazakh zone (8.3 percent) rank fourth followed by the Guba-Khachmaz, Sheki-Zagatala zones (3.1 percent), the Lankaran region (2.9 percent), the Nagorno-Karabakh region (1.4 percent), the Mountain Shirvan zone (2.5 percent).

In accordance with the latest statistics, 0.005 percent of cases of infection were registered in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Most cases of infection are observed in the Binagadi, Khatai, and Yasamal districts of Baku city.

The number of cases of coronavirus infection in Binagadi district is 15 percent, in Khatai district – 13 percent, in Yasamal district - 12.2 percent, in Sabunchi district - 10.7 percent, in Nasimi and Narimanov districts - 7.9 percent, in Nizami district – 7 percent, in Garadagh district - 5.4 percent, in Khazar district - 6.8 percent, in Sabail district – 5 percent. The least number of infections is in the Pirallahi district.

Some 21 percent among those infected with coronavirus in the country account for those aged 50-59, 18 percent – aged 30-39, 5 percent - under 9 years old, and 2 percent - people older 80.

Among those infected, 54 percent are women, 46 percent are men.

