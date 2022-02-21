Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan reveals growth of export for January 2022

The exports increased by 90.1 percent in Azerbaijan in January 2022 compared to the same period of last year, while exports in the non-oil sector increased by 59 percent, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“This is a prosperous result of the continued diversification of the country's economy and the promotion of local entrepreneurs' access to foreign markets,” the minister tweeted.


