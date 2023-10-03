Azerbaijan reveals identities of 5 more servicemen martyred in anti-terror measures in Garabagh

Azerbaijan reveals identities of 5 more servicemen martyred in anti-terror measures in Garabagh

Azerbaijan reveals identities of 5 more servicemen martyred in anti-terror measures in Garabagh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has updated the list of the servicemen killed during the anti-terror measures carried out in the country’s Garabagh region on September 19-20, News.Az reports.

According to the ministry, 5 more Azerbaijani servicemen killed during the anti-terror measures have been identified.

On September 19, Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched anti-terror measures in Garabagh in response to the mine terror by the Armenian sabotage group that killed four employees of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.

As a result of one-day anti-terror measures, Garabagh’s junta regime agreed to surrender and started the negotiations on the reintegration process with Baku on September 21 in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh city.

News.Az