Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan reveals identities of 5 more servicemen martyred in anti-terror measures in Garabagh

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan reveals identities of 5 more servicemen martyred in anti-terror measures in Garabagh

The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has updated the list of the servicemen killed during the anti-terror measures carried out in the country’s Garabagh region on September 19-20, News.Az reports.

According to the ministry, 5 more Azerbaijani servicemen killed during the anti-terror measures have been identified.  

On September 19, Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched anti-terror measures in Garabagh in response to the mine terror by the Armenian sabotage group that killed four employees of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.

As a result of one-day anti-terror measures, Garabagh’s junta regime agreed to surrender and started the negotiations on the reintegration process with Baku on September 21 in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh city.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      