Azerbaijan reveals latest data on number of COVID-19 cases in capital, districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Most cases of infection with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan (56.3 percent) accounted for Baku, according to the official website on the latest information on the coronavirus situation in the country.

The capital is followed by the Absheron peninsula with 16.1 percent, Aran zone with 9.4 percent, Ganja-Gazakh zone with 6.7 percent, and Lankaran city – 4.5 percent.

Currently, 1.9 percent of the infection cases are recorded in Guba-Khachmaz region, 1.7 percent - in Upper Shirvan region, 1.5 percent - in Shaki-Zagatala region, 1 percent - in the Upper Karabakh zone; no infections were recorded in Nakhchivan.

The number of infections among foreigners made up 0.8 percent.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan made up 3,493, of whom 263 are in reanimation, and 58 connected to artificial lung ventilation apparatus.

To detect the cases of coronavirus infection, 766,179 tests were carried out in the country so far.

News.Az