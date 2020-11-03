Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan reveals number of schools destroyed by Armenian troops

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Education has revealed the number of schools that were destroyed due to the aggression of Armenia’s armed forces.

Some 50 secondary schools were seriously damaged and educational buildings fell into disrepair as a result of Armenia’s military aggression that started on September 27.


