Azerbaijan reveals volume of daily oil production in March

In March 2024, daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 605,000 barrels, including 481,000 barrels’ crude oil and 124,000 barrels’ condensate, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

Azerbaijan’s oil production quota under the OPEC deal for 2024 is 551,000 barrels per day.

News.Az