Azerbaijan reveals volume of oil produced from ACG, Shah Deniz fields in 11M 2023

Azerbaijan produced 27.6 million tons of oil (including condensate) in January - November 2023, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

According to the ministry, Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli accounted for 16.4 million tons of oil produced in the republic while Shah Deniz for 3.9 million tons (condensate) and Absheron for 0.24 million tons. SOCAR's oil output amounted to 7.1 million tons (including condensate).

The volume of exported oil, including condensate, amounted to 23.1 million tons. Out of this, consortium accounts for nearly 20.2 million tons, SOCAR for 2.9 million tons.

Since its commissioning till 1 December 2023, more than 627.4 million tons oil (including condensate) were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz. 583.3 million tons of crude oil were extracted from ACG, while about 44.1 million tons condensate from Shah Deniz. Till 1 December 2023, more than 625.4 million tons were exported.

During January - November 2023, oil refining in the country amounted to 6 million tons.

