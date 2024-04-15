Azerbaijan reveals volume of oil transported via BTC pipeline in Q1 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The main pipelines transported over 9.644 million tons of oil in Azerbaijan in January-March 2024, News.Az reports citing the State Statistical Committee.

According to the State Statistical Committee, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline carried over 7.267.2 million tons of crude oil in January-March of the current year, making up 75.2 percent of total volume of oil transportation.

During the period, oil produced in Azerbaijan accounted for 80.7 percent or 5.866.9 million tons of total volume shipped by the BTC pipeline, while 19.3 percent or 1.400.3 million tons of oil came from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

