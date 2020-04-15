Azerbaijan reveals who most often gets infected with coronavirus

Mostly people aged 30-40 and 50-60 are the ones vulnerable to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), said Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Member of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

He made the remarks Wednesday during a briefing at the Operational Headquarters.

Bayramli noted that as many as 75,797 persons have been coronavirus-tested in Azerbaijan up to now.

“So far, 1253 people have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan, 404 of them have recovered. Presently, 836 patients have active coronavirus,” he added.

News.Az