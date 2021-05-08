“Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ship makes its maiden voyage

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ship, owned by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), has made its maiden voyage.

According to ASCO, the ship departed from Baku Port in Alat heading to the Kazakh Port of Kuryk.

Ro-Pax vessels are about 154.5 meters long, 17.7 meters wide and 7.5 meters high. The boats with a 30-man crew can sail at a speed of 14 knots. The new Ro-Pax type vessels are larger in terms of carrying capacity than the existing ferries in the Caspian and are capable of carrying 100 passengers, 56 tank wagons, or 50 heavy trucks.

The ferry "Azerbaijan" is expected to make a significant contribution to the transportation of growing transit cargo across the Caspian Sea on the East-West transport corridor, ASCO said.

News.Az