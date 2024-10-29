Azerbaijan, Romania, and Hungary are actively working on a 'green energy' supply to EU: Hungarian PM
Azerbaijan, Romania, and Hungary are actively working on a 'green energy' supply project from the Caucasus region to the European Union (EU), Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a joint press conference after meeting with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze during his visit to Tbilisi, News.az reports.
He emphasized that the laying of an electricity cable along the bottom of the Black Sea will be one of the most successful projects implemented in the EU territory.
