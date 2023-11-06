Azerbaijan, Romania discuss bilateral cooperation, regional issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the official visit to Bucharest, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a one-on-one meeting with his Romanian counterpart Luminita Odobescu, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Then, a meeting was joined by delegations from both countries for the next round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Romania.

During the meeting, the parties discussed Azerbaijan-Romania cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as regional issues.

They hailed the importance and role of high-level mutual visits and political dialogue in advancing bilateral ties to the level of strategic partnership. The parties also praised cooperation between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Romania.

The two discussed the opportunities for further expansion of relevant cooperation with Romania in economy, energy, trade, humanitarian, education, agriculture, tourism, pharmaceutical and other spheres.

The parties particularly emphasized the potential of partnership in the field of green energy in the development of bilateral relations.

FM Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the large-scale reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories, adding that the Romanian companies are invited to participate in these works as contractors and investors. He also provided detailed information about the wide opportunities offered by the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The two hailed the charity projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Romania and stressed the importance of intensifying cooperation in the humanitarian field.

Bayramov noted that despite Azerbaijan’s commitment to the peace agenda aimed at normalizing relations with Armenia, the consistent smear campaign by Armenia against Azerbaijan does not serve peace. He also drew to his counterpart’s attention the mine threats created by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

The FMs made press statements following the bilateral meeting.





News.Az