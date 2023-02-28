Azerbaijan, Romania discuss transit of green energy to Europe through Black Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Energy has hosted a meeting with a delegation led by Secretary General of the Government of Romania Marian Neacșu, News.Az reports.

Deputy Minister Samir Valiyev said that the relations between Azerbaijan and Romania are at the level of strategic partnership and stressed that the agenda in the field of energy is broad. He highlighted the cooperation opportunities in the field of natural gas, electricity, especially renewable energy.

The issues arising from the decisions adopted at the first meeting between the ministers of four countries in order to implement the “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the fields of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary” signed in Bucharest last December were considered, and discussions were held on the transit of green energy from Azerbaijan to Europe via the Black Sea

Along with traditional and renewable energy, the importance of developing cooperation in such areas as energy efficiency and regulation of energy issues was noted.

News.Az