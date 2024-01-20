Azerbaijan, Romania explore opportunities for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Romania Gudsi Osmanov presented his credentials to the country's Foreign Minister Luminiţa Odobescu, News.Az reports.

The sides highlighted the importance of strategic cooperation and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Romania, exploring the agenda of high-level reciprocal visits, the activity of the intergovernmental commission and political consultations.

The parties discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries in the areas of energy, including "green energy", transport and logistics projects.

Mentioning to the high level of relations between the two states, Minister Luminiţa Odobescu reaffirmed Romania's commitment to the development of bilateral Strategic Partnership.

At the meeting, the pair had a broad exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

The Romanian minister wished the ambassador success in his activities.

News.Az