Azerbaijan, Romania hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ninth political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Romania were held in the format of a videoconference, the Azerbaijani ministry told News.Az.

The issues of bilateral and multilateral relations were discussed at political consultations with the participation of the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Araz Azimov, and the State Secretary of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dan Neculaescu.

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Romania and issues on the agenda of cooperation, security, and development of the South Caucasus, as well as cooperation within the framework of international organizations and other regional issues of interest.

During the consultations, the sides noted the importance of carrying out high-level mutual visits between the two countries and expanding inter-parliamentary ties.

Moreover, the officials reached an agreement to hold regular political consultations between the two countries in the format of a meeting with the participation of delegations from both sides, depending on the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

News.Az