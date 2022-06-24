Azerbaijan, Russia attach special importance to expanding transport links – minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Russia attach special importance to further expanding transport links, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Friday.

Bayramov made the remarks while speaking at a press conference following the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“Along with other projects and areas, we attach even greater importance to expanding transit and communications links,” he said.

In this context, the top Azerbaijani diplomat emphasized the particular importance of the North-South project.

News.Az