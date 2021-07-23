Azerbaijan-Russia business relations open up new prospects for businessmen: minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Business relations of Azerbaijan and Russia open up new opportunities for businessmen, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said.

Nabiyev made the remarks Friday at the ‘The business mission of Russian companies under the auspices of Roseksimbank JSC’ event in Baku.

“Over 2020, we have managed to preserve the growth of cargo transportation with Russia, which amounted to about 8 million tons. In addition, after the liberation of the territories from Armenian occupation, new realities emerged, soon new transport corridors will be unlocked, which will contribute to the growth of cargo turnover not only between Russia and Azerbaijan but in the entire region," said Nabiyev.

“The positive dynamics of cargo turnover will contribute to the updating of the fleet of Azerbaijan. To date, about 85 percent of trucks in Azerbaijan are operated for 10-15 years, which is a positive point for Russian automakers. New cars will ensure the effectiveness and speed of deliveries of goods," said the minister.

He noted that Azerbaijan is also interested in Russian experience in the field of information technology.

“I am confident that this event will help expand our cooperation in this area," said Nabiyev.

News.Az