Azerbaijan, Russia close to sum up 2023 with positive dynamics in trade turnover: Minister

Azerbaijan and Russia are close to sum up 2023 with positive dynamics in trade turnover, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Tuesday.

FM Bayramov made the remarks during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, News.Az reports.

“Thus, 2022 was a positive year in terms of economic cooperation. There is a 24 per cent increase. There are no final figures for 2023 yet, but the general trend shows that positive dynamics is observed in late 2023. I think that today we will have the opportunity to discuss several significant bilateral and regional projects in the economic sphere,” he said.

As for the humanitarian issues, Bayramov noted that they traditionally play an important role in the dialogue between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister also added that regional security issues and post-conflict normalisation of the situation are important elements of the dialogue between Baku and Moscow.

“We will also discuss ‘3+3’ broader regional format,” Bayramov said.

