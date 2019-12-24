Azerbaijan, Russia commission new automobile bridge on border

+ ↺ − 16 px

A newly-constructed automobile bridge over the Samur River crossing the Azerbaijan-Russia state border was commissioned on Tuesday.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, heads of Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz district executive authorities, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin, Head of the Republic of Dagestan of Russia Vladimir Vasilyev and Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov took part in the commissioning ceremony.

The bridge construction project was implemented as part of an agreement signed between Russia and Azerbaijan in August 2013.

The new bridge will replace the existing one, which was built in 1957. Each state will operate independently on issues related to the bridge. The length of the bridge will be 325.3 meters, width 17.3 meters, the cost of construction in the Azerbaijani territory is estimated at $21.5 million.

News.Az

News.Az