Azerbaijan, Russia discuss cooperation in political, economic areas

On March 17, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly.

The meeting discussed inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, and other areas, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Valentina Matviyenko expressed condolences regarding the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane operating on the Baku-Grozny route, stating that the incident is being investigated by Russian authorities and will be given an objective assessment.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on continuing inter-parliamentary contacts between Azerbaijan and Russia.

News.Az