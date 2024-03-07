Azerbaijan, Russia discuss enhancing partnership within transport and infrastructure projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, News.Az reports.

The meeting saw discussions on the agenda of joint activities of Azerbaijan and Russia in the economic field, Minster Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.

“During the meeting with Maxim Reshetnikov, Russia’s Minister of Economic Development, we discussed the agenda of our joint activities in the economic field: supporting bilateral trade and fostering stronger ties between businesspeople; enhancing partnerships within transport and infrastructure projects; mapping out new fields of cooperation,” the minister said.

News.Az