Azerbaijan, Russia discuss regional developments

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met Tuesday with Special Representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations Igor Khovayev.

The meeting discussed Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral relations, the progress made as part of regional platforms, the current state of and prospects for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the current situation and the latest developments in the region, the Foreign Ministry has told News.Az.The Azerbaijani FM briefed Special Representative Khovayev on the negotiations concerning the draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He described the ongoing claims against Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity enshrined in the Armenian Constitution and other legislative acts as an obstacle to the ongoing peace process.The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

