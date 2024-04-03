Azerbaijan, Russia explore tourism co-op prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev has met with Chairperson of Saint Petersburg’s Tourism Development Committee Sergey Korneev to discuss opportunities for developing tourism relations and enhancing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the creation of joint tourism routes, investment opportunities, educational programs, and the development of relations among the tourism companies in line with the "Roadmap for the development of tourism between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation in 2024-2026".

The two also discussed issues related to hosting various marketing events in 2024, participating in exhibitions, organizing workshops and presentation, and opening a tourism representative office in Moscow to promote Azerbaijan's tourism potential in Russia.

Fuad Naghiyev noted that the number of Russian tourists visiting Azerbaijan increased by 40 percent, reaching 625,000 individuals in 2023 compared to 2022. Furthermore, during the first three months of 2024, the number of Russian citizens arriving in Azerbaijan surged by 24 percent, totaling 147,438 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

News.Az