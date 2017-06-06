Azerbaijan, Russia hold joint cross-border operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Russia conducted joint search operations and prophylactic actions under the conditional name “Border” in bordering territories from May 29 to Jun

The operations were held in accordance with the agreement reached between the Azerbaijani and Russian interior ministers.



The operations were aimed at carrying out complex organizational-practical actions to expose and capture transnational organized criminals, discovering sources of illegal arms and ammunition, explosives and explosive devices, narcotics, and financial means used for illegal purposes and fulfilling decisions reached as to issues of bilateral cooperation.



As a result of the operations conducted in Russia’s border regions and Azerbaijan’s Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Shaki, Oghuz and Gabala districts, 29 people, wanted for committing various kinds of crimes, as well as 13 people, declared wanted by Russia, were captured and the whereabouts of 3 others believed to have gone missing were determined. In addition, 56 wanted debtors were detained.



Illegally possessed 8 automatic weapons, 13 pistols, 66 smoothbore shotguns and rifles, 53 hand grenades, 25 weapon magazines, 29 various pieces of military equipment and ammunition, 7,145 cartridges of various calibers were seized during the operations.



As a result of search operations, 15 drug-related facts were revealed, 600 grams of marijuana were removed from illegal trafficking, and 39,396 cannabis bushes weighing 10 tons of 306 kg were burnt.



Moreover, sixteen different crimes committed in border regions were disclosed.



Such complex search operations, carried out taking into account the protection of human and civil rights and freedoms, as well as in line with national interests and principles of legality of both countries, will continue in the future.

