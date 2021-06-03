Azerbaijan, Russia hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia took place June 3 in Baku.

The delegations headed by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko discussed topical issues on the bilateral strategic partnership agenda, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The parties also exchanged views on the current situation and the latest developments in the region.

They further mulled a number of issues of mutual interest.

News.Az