Azerbaijan, Russia hold political consultations

The bilateral political consultations were held between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow, on May 31.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, and the Russian delegation by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.

During the consultations, the sides exchanged views on political, economic, humanitarian and other topical issues on the bilateral agenda of Azerbaijani-Russian relations, the expansion of the legal framework, regional cooperation and security, including international issues of mutual interest.

The sides stressed the importance of efforts aimed at strengthening peace, security and stability in the region as well as consistent steps to implement all agreements reached in the context of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

