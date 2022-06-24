Azerbaijan, Russia ink agreement on co-op in international information security

+ ↺ − 16 px

An agreement on cooperation in ensuring international information security between Azerbaijan and Russia was signed in Baku on Friday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Prior to the signing ceremony of the agreement, the ministers held talks to discuss Azerbaijan-Russia relations, the security in the region, as well as regional and international issues of common interests.

