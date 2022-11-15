Azerbaijan-Russia Joint Demarcation Commission holds next meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 14-15, the twelfth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Joint Demarcation Commission was held in in Derbend city, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The Commission noted with satisfaction that all the measures planned for 2022 were successfully implemented, discussed the process of international legal formalization of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, as well as a working plan of the commission for 2023 was considered and approved.

The meeting was held in the spirit of mutual understanding and constructive dialogue.

The venue and dates of the next meeting of the Joint Commission will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

News.Az