Azerbaijan, Russia mull development of energy cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak, within the Russian Energy Week in Moscow, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries, which have risen to the level of alliance in all areas. The important role of energy cooperation in bilateral relations was noted.

At the meeting, issues related to the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia in the field of energy and cooperation within the OPEC plus format were discussed. The opportunities for expanding energy cooperation on electricity, renewable energy, as well as oil and gas were considered. The sides also exchanged views on the work done to create the North-South Power Transmission corridor.

News.Az