Azerbaijan, Russia mull state border demarcation

Moscow hosted the 6th meeting of the joint commission on demarcation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Russia on Nov. 13-15, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to the continuation of the border demarcation process, approved the commission’s work plan for 2019 and signed a protocol on the results of the meeting.

The meeting took place in an atmosphere of good neighborliness and constructive dialogue.

The next meeting of the commission is expected to be held in Azerbaijan. The date of the meeting will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

