Azerbaijan, Russia record growth in trade turnover in 2022

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia grew by 24% to reach $4 billion in 2022, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Tuesday.

The minister made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Baku, News.Az reports.

Bayramov said he discussed with his Russian counterpart Lavrov the relations between the two countries, as well as plans for 2023.

He stressed that Azerbaijan-Russia relations have reached the level of strategic partnership after the relevant document was signed by the two countries’ presidents.

Bayramov said last year marked very quite active relations at the levels of the heads of state and ministers.

