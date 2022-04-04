Azerbaijan-Russia relations develop in ‘the spirit of strategic partnership’: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 30 years, Azerbaijan-Russia relations based on centuries-old traditions of friendship and good neighborliness have been successfully developing and strengthening in the spirit of strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the principles of mutual respect, confidence and consideration of each other's interests, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his letter addressed to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports.

The letter marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Today, our interstate relations, which are characterized by active political dialogue, cooperation in trade, transport, energy, humanitarian and other fields, are causing a sense of great satisfaction. The sustainable growth of mutual trade and investment, the solid legal framework, the effective implementation of joint projects and initiatives in various fields are clear evidence of the dynamic development of bilateral relations,” President Aliyev noted.

The head of state said it is particularly gratifying that this anniversary year of the establishment of diplomatic relations coincides with the signing of the Declaration on Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation. “This important document establishes that the relations between our countries have reached a qualitatively new, the highest level in 30 years.”

It is beyond doubt that the regular high-level contacts, mutual visits and meetings also have a positive impact on the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia and the deepening of joint activities, the president stressed.

“I would like to emphasize the role of cultural and humanitarian relations in strengthening friendship, good neighborliness and mutual understanding between our peoples, which have deep historical roots and spiritual and cultural closeness. Cooperation in the fields of culture and education, comprehensive support for the Russian language and Russian culture in Azerbaijan at the state level, Russian-language education in Azerbaijani schools and universities confirm the importance we attach to the humanitarian agenda of our partnership.

“The interregional cooperation is also an important part of our interstate relations. Azerbaijan extensively interacts with many subjects of the Russian Federation, thus creating conditions for the expansion of our relations at all levels,” President Aliyev added.

“I am confident that with our joint efforts we will be able to continue to address pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and open new opportunities for strengthening the relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation for the benefit of our peoples and countries,” the head of state concluded.

News.Az