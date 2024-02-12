Azerbaijan, Russia report growth in trade turnover

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan reached $4.4 billion, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov said in an interview with Izvestia newspaper, News.Az reports.

“We predicted that in 2023 the trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan will reach $4 billion, but we were wrong. $4.4 billion, growth of 17 percent,” Yevdokimov said.

“Sanctions have led to the fact that our relations have become even closer, we have very serious projects in industrial cooperation. The 17 percent growth is not the re-export of something through Azerbaijan, it is, in particular, large industrial cooperation projects.

In addition, at the beginning of this year the use of national currencies of Russia and Azerbaijan (ruble and manat) exceeded 54 percent, i.e. we are moving away from the dollar and euro in our relations with Baku,” the diplomat added.

