Azerbaijan, Russia see growth in trade this year

Trade between Russia and Azerbaijan has grown by seven percent since the beginning of 2021, Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Bocharnikov said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a conference on the topic "Current state and prospects of Russian - Azerbaijani relations in the context of integrated processes" in Baku, News.Az reports.

"Today we are receiving intense impulses for the development of political cooperation. Economic relations are also actively developing, mutual trade is growing. In 2021, the growth amounted to seven percent. The mutual interest of companies from the two countries is growing," Bocharnikov said.

According to the ambassador, today's integration agenda deserves attention and is very important for the region as a whole.

“I am sure that the results of the discussions will give impetus to the development of economic ties,” the diplomat added.

News.Az