Azerbaijan, Russia sign plan for security cooperation
Secretaries of the Russian and Azerbaijani security councils have had a meeting in Moscow.
Nikolai Patrushev and Ramiz Mehdiyev discussed issues relating to Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation in security, the Russian Security Council’s press service told APA’s Moscow correspondent
The security council secretaries signed a plan for cooperation for regular information and consultations at the level of security councils, law enforcement authorities and intelligence agencies.
News.Az