Azerbaijan, Russia sign plan for security cooperation

Secretaries of the Russian and Azerbaijani security councils have had a meeting in Moscow.

Nikolai Patrushev and Ramiz Mehdiyev discussed issues relating to Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation in security, the Russian Security Council’s press service told APA’s Moscow correspondent



The security council secretaries signed a plan for cooperation for regular information and consultations at the level of security councils, law enforcement authorities and intelligence agencies.

