Azerbaijan, Russia sign protocol on construction of highway bridge over Samur River

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Russia have held the signing ceremony of the protocol on the construction of a highway bridge over the Samur River on the border between the two countries.

APA's northern bureau reports that the protocol was signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade and Russia’s Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov.



The groundbreaking ceremony of the bridge will take place today.



The intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a new highway bridge over the Samur River was signed on 13 September 2013.



The new bridge will replace the former one built in 1957.



The three-lane bridge will be 325.3 meters in length and 17.3 meters in width.

News.Az

News.Az