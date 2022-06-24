Azerbaijan-Russia ties ‘example’ of mutually beneficial cooperation: Minister
- 24 Jun 2022 13:25
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174697
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-russia-ties-example-of-mutually-beneficial-cooperation-minister Copied
Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are an example of mutually beneficial cooperation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Friday.
The minister made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
He noted that Azerbaijan-Russia relations have a long history.
Up to 200 agreements have been signed between the two countries so far, FM Bayramov added.