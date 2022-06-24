Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-Russia ties ‘example’ of mutually beneficial cooperation: Minister

Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are an example of mutually beneficial cooperation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Friday.

The minister made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan-Russia relations have a long history.

Up to 200 agreements have been signed between the two countries so far, FM Bayramov added.


