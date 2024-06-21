Azerbaijan-Russia ties stand at ‘highest level’: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia stand at the highest level, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Friday.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan Expert Council in Baku, News.Az reports.“Today relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are at the highest level. Common culture, history and mutual respect contributed to their development,” the presidential aide said.Hajiyev stressed that this was possible thanks to the level of mutual understanding between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin.“Interregional cooperation is expanding. Azerbaijan maintains relations with more than 70 constituent entities of the Russian Federation,” he added.

