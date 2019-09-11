Azerbaijan-Russia trade increased 23 percent in 7 months of 2019 - minister
Trade between Azerbaijan and Russia saw a 23 percent growth in 7 months of this year, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev. He pointed out bi
“Russia is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan, and is the largest importer of the non-oil products from Azerbaijan,” the minister added.
