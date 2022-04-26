Azerbaijan-Russia trade turnover expected to grow – deputy PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 20 percent, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said on Tuesday.

He made the comments at a meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Baku, News.Az reports.

Mustafayev noted that the trade turnover between the two countries is expected to grow this year.

He noted that there are all opportunities for Russian business in Azerbaijan.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk also attended the meeting.

News.Az