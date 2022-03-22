Azerbaijani, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides discussed the current situation in the region, as well as the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021 [between Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders following the Second Karabakh War].

During the phone conversation, the ministers also exchanged views on the developments around Ukraine, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

