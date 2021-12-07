Azerbaijan, Russia’s Astrakhan ink action program to develop cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Russia have signed an action program to develop cooperation, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"We signed an action program to develop cooperation between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation for 2022," Jabbarov said.

“We discussed the prospects for the development of economic relations with the Governor of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation, Igor Babushkin,” the minister added.

News.Az