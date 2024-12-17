Azerbaijan's cryptocurrency transactions reaches $4.4 bln
The number of cryptocurrency users in Azerbaijan has reached 120 thousand people, News.az reports.
According to information, the volume of virtual assets in Azerbaijan amounted to $4.4 billion in 2023. This includes transactions carried out with cryptocurrency.
Notable Azerbaijan ranked 10th among the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries with this indicator. Türkiye leads the list with $130 billion.
