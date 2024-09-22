Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's FM Bayramov departs for 79th UN General Assembly session

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan's FM Bayramov departs for 79th UN General Assembly session

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, has departed for New York to participate in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, according to News.Az.

During his visit, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to deliver a speech at the General Assembly and engage in several other international events.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      