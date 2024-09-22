Azerbaijan's FM Bayramov departs for 79th UN General Assembly session
Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, has departed for New York to participate in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, according to News.Az.
During his visit, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to deliver a speech at the General Assembly and engage in several other international events.
