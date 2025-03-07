Azerbaijan's foreign minister heads to Saudi Arabia for OIC meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday left for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on a working visit.

As part of the visit, the top Azerbaijani diplomat is scheduled to participate in an emergency meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov will also hold several bilateral meetings during the visit to Jeddah.

