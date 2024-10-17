Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister starts official visit to Türkiye
- 17 Oct 2024 19:16
- 17 Oct 2024 19:18
- 1009465
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-s-foreign-minister-starts-official-visit-to-turkiye Copied
Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, has left for Türkiye for a working visit, News.Az reports.As part of the trip, FM Bayramov will participate and address the "3+3" meeting to be held on October 18 in Istanbul.
As part of the visit, bilateral meetings are also scheduled.