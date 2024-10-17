Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister starts official visit to Türkiye

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister starts official visit to Türkiye

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, has left for Türkiye for a working visit, News.Az reports.

As part of the trip, FM Bayramov will participate and address the "3+3" meeting to be held on October 18 in Istanbul.

As part of the visit, bilateral meetings are also scheduled.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      