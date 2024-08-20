Azerbaijan's gas pipeline revenues surge in H1 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's revenue from its main gas pipelines, including the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), reached 1.36 billion manats ($799.9 million) in the first half of 2024, News.Az reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

This represents a 7.8% increase compared to the same period in 2023.Additionally, pipeline network losses decreased significantly by 37.4%, dropping to 23.8 million cubic meters in the first half of 2024.During this period, a total of 20.5 million cubic meters of gas were transported through Azerbaijan's main pipelines, up by 1.3% from the previous year. The SCP accounted for 55.6% of the total gas transported.In 2023, Azerbaijan's pipeline revenue was 2.52 billion manats, an 8.1% increase from 2022, although network losses rose by 18.2% to 59.8 million cubic meters.

News.Az