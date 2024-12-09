Azerbaijan's liquid assets to exceed 79%: S&P
S&P
Azerbaijan's liquid assets will increase in 2024 and 2025, this was stated in the forecast of the international rating agency S&P Global Ratings for Azerbaijan, News.az reports.
S&P predicts that the share of Azerbaijan's liquid assets in gross domestic product will increase from 69.1% in 2023 to 78.7% this year. In 2025, this indicator will rise to 79.4%.
The rating agency forecasted that Azerbaijan's liquid assets will be 76.9% in 2026 and 74.2% in 2027.
